Mr. Herbert Thomas Mears, Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; dedicated public servant; and friend to all, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home in Greenbush, VA. Born April 3, 1931 in Northampton County, VA and raised in Tasley, VA, he was the son of the late Herbert Thomas Mears, Sr. and Mary Reid Elmer Mears.

As one who always led by example, Herbert’s life was defined by service to others, respect for community, and commitment to family. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and was proud to have served his country. In 1962, he began his 52-year career in law enforcement as a deputy for the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. After three years with ACSO, Herbert transferred to the town of Parksley, where he was the beloved small-town officer for nearly two decades. In 1984, he returned to Accomack County and was named Chief Deputy by Sheriff Robert Crockett in 1989. Although Herbert retired from full-time duty in 2000, he continued to work part-time over the next 14 years, serving as the Circuit Court Bailiff for The Honorable Glen A. Tyler and The Honorable W. Revell Lewis III.

Herbert was a true patriarch and firmly believed in taking care of his wife and children first and foremost. He instilled in his children the importance of morals and values by raising them to be respectful and disciplined. He remained loyal to his faith as a Christian man and looked forward to worshiping with Shirley on Sunday mornings. He enjoyed gardening, loved animals, and spent as much time as possible relaxing on his swing outside.

Left to cherish his memory and honor his legacy are his wife of 52 years, Shirley Beasley Mears; sons, Herbert Thomas “Tom” Mears III of Falls Church, VA and Robert Thomas “Bobby” Mears of Parksley, VA; grandson, Jared Savage and his wife, Lindsey, of Hopeton, VA; great-grandchildren, Austin, Jace, Gunner, Gage, and Gracelynn; several nieces and nephews; countless loving extended family members and friends; and lastly, his canine granddaughter, Bella.

In addition to his parents, Herbert was predeceased by his daughter, Leslie Ann Mears Savage, who served as the former Commissioner of Revenue for Accomack County; as well as Leslie and Tom’s mother, Phyllis Bull Mears; and several siblings.

A service in celebration of Herbert’s life will be held at the Grace United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

Contributions in Herbert’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

