Henry Powell Custis, Jr., 80, of Onancock, Virginia, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2025. Born on June 24, 1945 in Baltimore, MD, he was the eldest son of Josephine Zimmerman Custis and Henry “Powell” Custis.

A lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore, he graduated from Onancock High School in 1963 and went on to attend Hampden-Sydney College, earning his degree in 1967. He was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and was proud to have served as President during his senior year. His alma mater, and the friends made there, were an important part of his life.

Henry and his wife, Linda Bagwell Custis, both grew up in Onancock around the corner from one another. Though their families had known each other for years, Henry first truly noticed Linda one winter day while ice skating on Nelson’s Pond. They had their first date when Linda was 15 and married in June 1968. After earning his law degree from the University of Richmond, they returned to Onancock.

Henry began practicing law in 1970 with the firm of Ayres & Hartnett, before then partnering with friends to establish Tyler, Custis, Lewis & Dix. Over the next 50 years, he built a respected legal career that was one of his greatest joys. Proud to be a small-town lawyer, Henry earned a reputation for his tireless work ethic, practical problem-solving, and unwavering integrity.

Henry was an active member of the Virginia State Bar and participated on numerous committees. In 2000, he was named a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation – an honor reserved for judges and attorneys who exemplify integrity, character, and excellence in both their profession and their community. In 2023, he received the Tradition of Excellence Award from the VSB honoring his lifelong commitment to the faithful practice of law.

Henry’s love and commitment to the Eastern Shore community ran deep as evidenced by his civic involvement. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, served as President of the Accomack County chapters of the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association, served as Chairman of the Board for both Shore Bank and the Bank of Hampton Roads, and was particularly proud of his role as a charter board member of the Eastern Shore Community Foundation.

Henry held local board positions with Shore Memorial Hospital, the Eastern Shore Historical Society, the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, the Eastern Shore YMCA and Broadwater Academy. Beyond the Shore, Henry served on the Boards of Trustees for Hampden-Sydney College and St. Timothy’s School.

Henry was happiest amongst friends and family. He loved spending a long day at the beach, working in his yard, or ending a summer evening with a cocktail in hand as he and Linda rode out the creek. His genuine warmth and easy connection with others – always with a twinkle in his eye – were what people loved most about him.

Henry was predeceased by his parents, Powell and Josephine Custis. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda, his daughters, Anne Taylor Custis of Atlanta, Georgia and Nell Custis Mitchell (Bill) of Atlanta, Georgia, and his grandchildren, Henry S. Mitchell, Lucy C. Mitchell, and Lillian N. Custis. He is also survived by his brother, William S. Custis (Lola), and sisters-in-law, Claudia T. Bagwell and Jean B. Styer (Bruce), as well as their families.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 66 Market Street in Onancock, on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 2:00 p.m., with The Very Rev. Churchill G. Pinder officiating. The family will gather for private interment at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation, Attn: Monika Bridgforth, P. O. Box 205, Onley, Virginia 23418 (www.esvcf.org/donate) or to Hampden-Sydney College, Attn: The Office of College Advancement, P.O. Box 637, Hampden Sydney, VA 23943 (www.hsc.edu/).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.