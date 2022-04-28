Henry Joseph Willke, 80, husband of Barbara Ann Willke and a resident of Nassawadox, VA, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Willis Wharf, VA. A native of Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph Henry Willke and the late Frieda Harre Willke. He was a waterman, a member of Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, and a member of Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by four children, Bruce Ronald Willke of New Church, VA, Erick Peter Willke and his wife, Charlene, of Nassawadox, Taralee Brady and her husband, Edward, of Marion, IN, and Karl Henry Willke and his wife, Michelle, of Chesapeake, VA; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00PM at Exmore Moose Lodge 683 with Mr. Barry Downing officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.