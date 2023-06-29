Funeral services for Mr. Henry Appleby, Jr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at Trinity Tabernacle Church, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Gail L. Lykes of Onancock
September 16, 2021
Ella Mae Marrow
May 4, 2022
Alma Loraine Dean of Onancock
December 26, 2019
Herman Miller
September 17, 2020
Local Conditions
June 29, 2023, 10:37 am
Mostly sunny
75°F
75°F
4 mph
real feel: 84°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 mph N
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:44 am
sunset: 8:28 pm
31 minutes ago
Replay of last night’s Walker & Son here sponsored by Panzotti’s Pizza & Waffles. ... See MoreSee Less
Walker & Son - Year In Review - Local High School Girls BasketballThis week on Walker & Son, Kenny & Duane continued their year in review, covering girls high school basketball on the Eastern Shore. Then they also talked about the mid-way point of the Major League B