Funeral services for Mr. Henry Appleby, Jr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at Trinity Tabernacle Church, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.