Funeral services for Mr. Henry Appleby, Jr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at Trinity Tabernacle Church, Salisbury, MD.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.