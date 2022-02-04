Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Gillett of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Collspring UM Church, Girdletree, MD.  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church.  Pastor Fitchett will be officiating.  Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.