Hector Macario Escalante Ortiz of Nelsonia, Virginia passed away at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 49. He is the husband of Antonieta Velasquez. There will be a Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 at Iglesia Bautista Hispania, De Mappsville, Va., (Mappsville Baptist Church) from 6:00 PM until 9 PM, and a funeral service held at same on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM with the Minister Eulojioh Vasquez officiating. Interment will be at John W. Taylor Cemetery, Temperanceville, Va. Local arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville, Va. On line condolences can be made a www.foxfuneralhome.com
