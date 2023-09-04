Heather Dise of Tangier Island

Heather Wheatley Dise – beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend – went home to rest with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the age of 43.

Born in Crisfield, MD on November 26, 1979, Heather was raised on Tangier Island, VA, the place she called home and the community she cherished. Heather’s larger-than-life personality was evident from the time she could talk and there was never a dull moment in her presence. She always dressed to impress and never left the house without wearing makeup, perfectly complimenting her confident and fearless nature. Over the years, Heather worked tirelessly mowing lawns on the island, and she took pride in her work. If you asked Heather what her greatest joy was, she’d quickly boast about her amazing family and how grateful she was for each and every one of them, just as each and every one of them were grateful for her. She will be missed, celebrated, and loved…until we meet again.

Heather is survived by her husband, Dennis Elsworth “Denny” Dise; their daughter, Alyssa McCready and her husband, Isaiah; her parents, Freddie Lewis Wheatley, Jr. and Cynthina Smarr “Cindy” Wheatley; sister, Jennifer Dise and her husband, Dan; grandsons, Evan and Roman McCready; special niece and nephew, Castella and Daniel Dise; parents-in-law, Will and Donna Crockett; and countless friends.

The family invites friends to join them for a time of sharing at the New Testament Congregation on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., with Elder Duane Crockett officiating.

Contributions in Heather’s memory may be made to New Testament Congregation, c/o Faith Parks, P.O. Box 266, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.