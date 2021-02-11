Heather Amy East, 45, of Hallwood, wife of Shawn East, passed away on February 9, 2021 in Salisbury, MD.

Born on February 14, 1975 in Nassawadox, she was the daughter of Donald Porter, Sr. and Phyllis Underwood Porter. Heather graduated from the LPN program at Eastern Shore Community College and worked as a pediatric nurse for Chesapeake Health Care. She loved helping others and had a passion for her family and her patients. She also enjoyed shopping for clothes for all of the babies in the family.

Heather is survived by her parents, Don and Phyllis Porter of Hallwood; her husband, Shawn East of Hallwood; children, Rebecca Taylor (Max), Trey Bowden and Noah East; siblings, Donnie Porter (Denise Godwin) of Sanford, Jessica Dick (Darin) of Temperanceville, and Chelsea Sharp (Julian) of Temperanceville; grandchildren, Emma Taylor and Brayden Taylor; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 14th at 2:00 PM from the graveside of the John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made towards a scholarship fund for Noah – c/o Taylor Bank, Onley or Pocomoke locations or mail to 25090 Shore Parkway, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.