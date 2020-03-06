Hazel Mae Ross Crockett, 86, of Cape Charles, VA, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA.

Born April 27, 1933 in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late John “Jack” Ross and Elizabeth “Betty” East Ross. Hazel was a homemaker, and cherished spending time with her family.

Survivors include her six children, Ronnie Hall (Annette) of Capeville, VA, Teresa Dill (Larry) of Harrington, DE, David Hall (Suzanne) of Eastville, VA, Wanda Caffrey (Joe) of Onancock, VA, James E. Hall (April) of Bloxom, VA; and Larry Crockett (Nicole) of Melfa, VA; a sister, Mary Pride (Bill) of Accomac, VA; her seventeen grandchildren, Samantha G., Pamela, Ronnie, Jr., Mary, Charles, Betty, Jennifer, Makayla, Justin, Amanda, Drusilla, Samantha T., Brittley, Brianna, Courtney, Caleb and Bonnie; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.