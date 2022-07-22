Funeral services for Hatton Widgen Phillips, of Salisbury, formerly of the Eastern Shore, will be conducted from the graveside at the Mount Holly Cemetery on Monday afternoon at 1, with The Reverend John Robinson officiating.

Contributions in Hatton’s memory may be made to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), P.O. Box 3199, Camdenton, MO 65020 (www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org/show-support) or to the Humane Society of Wicomico County (HSWC), 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804 (www.wicomicohumane.org/donate/).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

