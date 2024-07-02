Hattie Louise Carpenter Powell formerly of Cape Charles

July 2, 2024
 |
Obituaries

Hattie Louise Carpenter Powell, 86, formerly of Cape Charles, Va. passed away on July 1, 2024.

She is survived by her son Robert C. Powell and his wife, Drusilla of Chesapeake, Va, daughter Teresa Powell Colleran and her husband, Kenneth of Suffolk, Va, and her grandson Robert C. Powell, Jr and his wife, Katia of Norfolk, Va. Service will be private with a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Memorial donations can be made to Dementia Society of America- PO Box 600- Doylestown, PA, 18901.

.

