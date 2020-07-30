Harriet Taylor Adams, 94, wife of the late Joseph Henry Adams III and a resident of Harborton, VA, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Born December 5, 1925 in Drexel Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Comet Taylor and Margaret Titlow Taylor. Mrs. Adams was founder of Adams Real Estate and Auction Services on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, at which she served as owner/operator, real estate broker, and auctioneer. She was instrumental in forming the Eastern Shore Association of Realtors in 1990, serving as the organization’s first President, and was a member of Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church in Onancock, VA.

Mrs. Adams is survived by her two children, John Taylor Adams and his wife Theresa, and Margaret Ann “Meg” Adams, all of Harborton; three granddaughters, Susan Adams Hill, Sherrie Curran, Jennifer Adams, and their families; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Adams was predeceased by three brothers, John, Frank, and Arthur Taylor.

A graveside service will be conducted at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Monica Gould officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church, Post Office Box 397, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

