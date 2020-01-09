Funeral service for Harold Satchell will be held on Sunday at 12 noon in the New Mount Olive Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Saturday evening from 5 to 7 PM at the Wharton Funeral Home in Accomac. Arrangements by the Cornish Funeral Home.
