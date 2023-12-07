Harold Franklin “Frank” Gladding of Tasley

Harold Franklin “Frank” Gladding, 85, the fourth great-grandson of Patrick Henry, died on November 12, 2023 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA.

He was the son of Elizabeth Fontaine and Harold Franklin Gladding, Sr., who predeceased him, along with his younger brother, Patrick Thomas “Pat” Gladding. He is survived by his daughters, Anne Gladding Scroggs and her husband, John, of Fairfax, VA, and Elizabeth Fontaine Hanes of Raleigh, NC and grandchildren, Daniel Gray Hanes, Patrick Spencer Hanes, and Julia Fontaine Hanes, all of Raleigh and Keith Franklin Scroggs of Fairfax. He is also survived by his wonderful niece, Polly Gladding Stern; great-nephews, Walker Fontaine Stern and Parker Custis Stern, all of Onancock, VA; and his former wife and friend, June Hancock Gladding.

Mr. Gladding graduated from Onancock High School, class of 1956. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Richmond in Richmond, VA, and a Master of Education Degree from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. Mr. Gladding chose teaching as his profession and taught seventh and eighth grade science for over thirty years at H. W. Longfellow Intermediate School in Fairfax.

Frank was a Free Mason belonging to the Central Lodge #300 in Onley, VA, having been a brother since May of 1961. He was a member of Virginia Retired Teachers, Fairfax County Retired Educators, Virginia Retired Educators, National Retired Educators, and the Patrick Henry Society (part of the Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation), as well as the Fontaine-Maury Society, a family genealogical group.

Many of Frank’s friends always said, “If you are a friend of Frank’s, then you will be his friend for life.”

A graveside service, with Masonic Rites, will be held at the Mount Holly Cemetery, 34 Hill Street in Onancock, VA, on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend G. Wayne Parsley officiating. A reception will follow the service at Mallards at the Wharf, 2 Market Street, Onancock, VA.

Contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to his square dance club, The DC Lambda Squares, 5 Thomas Circle N.W., Box #41, Washington, D.C. 20013; Friends of Onancock School, 6 College Avenue, Onancock, VA 23417 (www.historiconancockschool.org); the Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation, payable to: Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal, VA 23528 (www.redhillorg/support); or to the charity of one’s choice.

