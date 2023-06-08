Funeral services for Hannah Purnell of Berlin, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Ambassador For Christ, Berlin, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Roxie Dennis will be the Eulogist. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
