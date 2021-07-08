Funeral services for Hanna Harris of Upper Marlboro MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Israel’s Memorial Cemetery, Princess Anne, MD.
