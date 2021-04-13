A private funeral service for Hallie Holbrook of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.  A private family viewing will be held from 5 until 7 PM on Friday.  Interment will be held at Trinity Cemetery, Venton Road, Princess Anne, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.