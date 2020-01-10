Funeral services for Gwendolyn Thomas of St. Michaels, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Union U.M. Church, St. Michaels, MD.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church.  Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens Cemetery, Hebron, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.