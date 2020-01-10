Funeral services for Gwendolyn Thomas of St. Michaels, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Union U.M. Church, St. Michaels, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens Cemetery, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Related Posts
Lee LeProwse Merrill
November 6, 2017
Mr. William White of Salisbury
November 12, 2019
Mr. Edwin M. Chambliss of Salisbury
October 26, 2017
Sylvia Bundick
April 18, 2018
Local Conditions
January 10, 2020, 5:31 pm
Cloudy
56°F
56°F
9 mph
real feel: 52°F
current pressure: 31 in
humidity: 80%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 5:03 pm
WESR Radio shared a post.
3 hours ago
VASCULAR SCREENINGS AT RSMH
Early detection and prevention of vascular disease saves lives and enhances quality of life. RSMH offers three painless, non-invasive screening tests of the carotid arteries, the aorta and the leg arteries that can detect stroke, aortic aneurysm, and peripheral vascular disease.
Each screening costs $35, or $89 for all three. Call 757-302-2284 for more information or to make an appointment.
Learn more here:
https://riversideonline.com/shore/services/vascular-lab.cfm ... See MoreSee Less