Funeral services for Mr. Gregory Jones of Hurlock, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 AM at Hurlock U.M. Church, Hurlock, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at Petersburg Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.
Related Posts
Mr. Scott Teague, Jr. of Onley
January 22, 2020
Brenda Ward of Salisbury, Md.
August 10, 2021
Louise Giddens of Pocomoke City, MD.
August 5, 2021
Irene M. Crippen
December 23, 2019
Local Conditions
March 24, 2022, 10:16 am
Thunderstorms
62°F
62°F
9 mph
real feel: 60°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 9 mph SSW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:00 am
sunset: 7:19 pm
34 minutes ago
Virginia State Police investigate a school bus crash on the Eastern Shore - Shore Daily NewsOn today’s date, March 24, the state police were called to a motor vehicle crash at the 34300 block of Lankford Highway involving a school bus and a tractor trailer. The crash occurred at approximat...