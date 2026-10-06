Greg Fogle

Gregory Matthews Fogle Sr., 75, of Belle Haven, Virginia, passed away at his home on September 30, 2026. He was born November 23, 1950, in Nassawadox, Virginia, to George and Susan (Matthews) Fogle, and grew up alongside his sister, Sue.

Greg was an active young man. He played just about every sport available and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved to tell people he scored a full third of his football team’s touchdowns his senior year. He was just as quick to deliver the punchline: the team scored three. He went on to Wake Forest University and remained a proud Demon Deacon from his graduation in 1973 until his last day.

After college, Greg returned to the Eastern Shore to give back to the community that raised him, starting as a classroom teacher. In his first year he met Brenda Bell, which turned out to be the best thing to come out of that school year. They married in 1974 and spent the next 52 years side by side. Greg gave 32 years to the Northampton County Public School System and retired as an administrator in 2006. He treated his school, its students, and its staff like family, and many of them would say the feeling was mutual.

Greg and Brenda raised two boys, Matt and Josh. He worked hard to provide for them and enjoyed watching them grow into men. Greg gave great advice, whether you asked for it or not, and he always seemed to know the right call. Some of his most memorable advice, though, came on the tennis court: “Hit it over the net” and “Get your serve in.”

A true Virginia gentleman, Greg was kind to everyone he met. He loved the Moody Blues and his beloved Demon Deacons. After ten years of splitting time between Virginia and Pittsburgh, he became a Pittsburgh sports fan, too.

Most of all, he loved being “Gdad.” Greg took a very active role in shaping his grandkids, Robert, James, Alexandra, Grace, and Piner, and he and Brenda never missed a chance to cheer them on. Nothing made him prouder than watching them play, perform, and grow into who they are.

Greg didn’t care much for the limelight in retirement, but there’s no question his legacy and impact will be felt for years to come.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; his sons, Matt (Alicia) and Josh (Allison); his grandchildren, Robert, James, Alexandra, Grace, and Piner; and his sister, Sue Fogle, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 3:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Doan officiating. Interment will be private in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northampton Athletic Booster Organization, 16041 Courthouse Road, Eastville, VA 23347.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.