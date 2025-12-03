Grace Ayres

December 3, 2025
 |
Obituaries

Funeral services for Grace Vaughan Ayres, 85, of Onley,will be conducted graveside at Onancock Cemetery on Friday, December 5, at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Burr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Grace’s name to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 (http://www.humanesociety.org/donate) or to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

