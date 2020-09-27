Funeral Services for Gordon Lee Ward, Sr. of Eastville will be held on Tuesday, September 29th at 11:30 a.m. from the graveside at Cape Charles Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Breslin officiating. There will be a visitation at the graveside from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Camp Occohannock on the Bay, 9403 Camp Lane, Belle Haven, VA. 23306. Online condolences may be sent to the family at foxfuneralhomes.com Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Tempranceville, VA.
.