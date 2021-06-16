Funeral services for Gloria Wynder of Salisbury, Md., formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, Atlantic, Va. Services are in the care of Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
3 hours ago
