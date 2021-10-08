Funeral services for Gloria Wright of Salisbury, MD will be held on Sunday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery, Dublin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
