Private funeral services for Mrs. Gloria M. Justice of Parksley, will be conducted on Saturday at 4PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by
the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Gloria M. Justice
