Funeral services for Gloria Henry of Hurlock, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Hurlock United Methodist Church, Hurlock, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Washington Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.
