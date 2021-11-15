Glenn Allen “Big Boy” Stevens, 64, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Exmore, he was the son of the late Elic M. Stevens and the late Mary Lee Kelley Stevens.

A waterman his whole life, he worked for a short time at the family gas station. Although he had no children of his own, he treated each of his nieces and nephews as if they were his. Big Boy played baseball and golf, was an avid hunter and was willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He held Christmas dinner every year at his home where he insisted on doing all the cooking. He loved to spend his days hanging with his fishing buddies at the Wharf.

He is survived by seven nieces and nephews, C. L. Brown, Terry Lee Stevens and his wife, Liezel, Donnie Stevens, Jr. and his wife, Maria, Tanya Stevens, Rita Lewis and her husband, Ernie, Heather Stevens VanScoy and her husband, Tyler and Travis Stevens and his wife, Lillie; sisters-in-law Betty Lou Stevens, Joyce Stevens and Peggy Byrd and twelve great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Elic Stevens, Jr., Dianna Brown, Larry Stevens, Donnie Stevens, Sr. and Timmy Stevens.

A celebration of life service will be conducted, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Mr. Bryan Tittermary officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Working Waterman’s Association, Post Office Box 799, Exmore, Virginia 23350.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.