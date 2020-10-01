Glen Kellam Phillips, also known as Bunny, 67, husband of the late Nancy Raye Twyford Phillips and a resident of Painter, VA, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his residence. A native of Exmore, VA, he was the son of Joyce Atkinson Phillips of Winter Haven, FL, and the late Hilton B. Phillips, Sr. He was the former owner of Phillips Fuel, a farmer, an avid rabbit hunter, and enjoyed boating.

He is survived by two children, Joy Phillips Zuchel and her husband, Joseph, of Painter, and Glen Brooks Phillips and his wife, Whitney, of Cashville, VA; a brother, Hilton “Phil” Phillips of Richmond, VA; and three grandchildren, Josie Zuchel, Jace Zuchel, and Talin Phillips.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Rob Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

