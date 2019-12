Funeral Service for Gladys Lee Harmon Scott will be conducted from the John O Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox, Virginia, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment will be in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Eastville, Virginia. Relatives and friends may call at the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Virginia, one hour before the service on Tuesday.

Visit MorrisFuneralHome.com for more information.

