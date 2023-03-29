Funeral services for Gladene Banks of Atlantic, Va., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home in Accomac, Va. A viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Harold White will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Jerusalem Baptist Cemetery, Temperanceville, Va. Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
