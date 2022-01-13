Funeral services for Mrs. Girlie Shiles of New York New York will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at St. James Free Methodist Church Cemetery, Head of the Creek, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
