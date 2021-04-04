Ginger Lee Eckard-Albrecht, a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away March 29, 2021 at her home.

Ginger was born January 21, 1959 in Lower Merion Township, PA, and grew up in Cinnaminson, NJ. She later moved to Virginia with her husband and daughters in 2002.

Ginger was the daughter of Jeanette Eckard Raine of New Jersey and the late Richard Lee Eckard.

She was predeceased by her daughter Kristina Jeanette Albrecht, “Tini”, who passed away 4 years ago unexpectedly, her grandmothers that she adored, Helen Morgenstern-Mathieu as she called “Nan” and Elizabeth Eckard as she called “Nana Eckard”.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Rainer Albrecht; a daughter Lora Lee Elizabeth Albrecht-Stratton, as she called sissy or her “twin”, of Cape Charles, VA, a son-in-law, Dejohn Stratton, as she referred to as “Dee”; her grandsons, James Ernest Logan, Jr., known as Jamie or as she would call him Man, and Hayden Eckard; a son Donald Eckard of Seattle, WA; two brothers, Dan Eckard (Traci), and Richard Eckard (Sharon); a sister Susan Eckard; and many nieces and nephews.

Ginger enjoyed being with her family, her daughters and her cat Fritz, which she adored. Her fondest memories were when her daughters were little and when she was working at restaurants as a waitress/bartender such as The Milmarian Restaurant in New Jersey, The Trawler Restaurant and The Moose Lodge in Virginia, and a few more.

Ginger enjoyed meeting new people and having fun at work with her coworkers. She was a very caring person who always had her family and friends backs and would do anything for anyone.

She loved to sing Karaoke to her favorite songs, and to dance. She loved all music but especially Frank Sinatra, The Rolling Stones, rock and roll, and old soul music.

Ginger was also an animal lover and loved all animals, especially cats.

Although Ginger was faced with many obstacles and challenges in life, she was a strong woman that never gave up.

Ginger Albrecht was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. She is now in heaven with her oldest daughter Kristina, “Tini”, whom she dearly missed.

Until we meet again….

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Paws & Purrs Cat Rescue, 20372 Seaside Road, Cape Charles, VA 23310 (https://www.paypal.me/LAStratton), or Friends of Animal Control Eastern Shore (FACES), 18299 Killmontown Road, Melfa, VA 23410.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.

.