Gerald Parks

Mr. Gerald (Jerry) Lee Parks, 92, passed away on March 15, 2026, in his home, surrounded by his wife & daughter.

He was born on May 27, 1933, in Harborton to the late Norman and Oneita Archie Parks. His childhood was spent there always outside and playing at the waterfront.

His family later moved to Cape Charles where he spent the remainder of his youth.

At the age of 5, he met the love of his life, Eula Mae Doughty. These childhood sweethearts were always together, marrying after high school and remaining together for 73 years.

He worked in Norfolk until he realized he was to be drafted during the Korean War. He wanted to be a marine, so he joined the USMC, serving 2 years at Camp Lejeune.

After service, he returned to Norfolk and began his 50-year career in the maritime business. He eventually became the owner of Capes Shipping Agencies. He traveled throughout Europe, South America, and the Orient. He participated in several of the governor’s trade missions to increase shipping to Virginia Ports.

Upon retirement, he returned to the Eastern Shore. He enjoyed metal detecting and began an intense interest in antiquing. Thus began a new business managing 12 antique booths at the Blue Crow. He could always be found attending auctions, estate sales, yard sales, and church sales.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife and daughter, Brenda Lynn Parks.

He is survived by his sister, Janice Hylton of Utah and nieces and nephews, Sharon Caporella and Joe Caporella (Diane) of Pennsylvania, Nicky Parks of the Eastern Shore, Randy Hylton (Trish) of Suffolk, Scott Hylton of the Eastern Shore, David Hylton (Brenda) of Colorado, Matthew Hylton (Wendy) of Hampton, and Elizabeth Harris (Matthew) of Utah.

He was predeceased by his son, Stephen Lee Parks, and his brother, Everett Parks.

The family has great appreciation for special friends Sidney & Myriam Downing, Rudy & Alice Brady, and special nephew, Scott Hylton. Their visits and excursions to take him to his favorite restaurants gave him so much to look forward to when he became housebound.

The family also appreciates all the help given to him by his special friend, George Rams, and neighbors Nancy Bunce, Jim, Mary & Taylor Grey, and Wink Wesberry Frendig and Chuck Frendig.

Special thanks to his caretaker, Betty George, the hospice healthcare team, and Riverside Physical Therapy.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 2:00PM, at Doughty Funeral Home, with Pastor Shaun Smith officiating. Friends will join family at the funeral home one hour prior. Interment will be private at Cape Charles Cemetery.

Flowers to be accepted or a memorial made to your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.