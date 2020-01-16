Funeral services for Mr. George R. Fletcher of Horntown, will be conducted on Sunday at noon from Tabernacle Baptist Church, Horntown, with Rev. Mary C. Austin officiating. Interment will be in the

church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Saturday at the church from 6-8 PM and on Sunday at the church from 11AM until time of the service. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.