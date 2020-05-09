George Ronald Drummond, 84, of Machipongo died on May 8, 2020 at Heritage Hall in Nassawadox, Virginia.

George was born in Eastville Station, Virginia to Lynwood L. and Bessie Tucker Drummond on October 5, 1935. He is survived by two nieces Vicki D. Wise (Pat) of Eastville and Bonnie Lynn D. Marshall (Raymond) of Cheriton, numerous great nieces and nephews, close friends Betty Badger of Marionville and Jeff and Lee Walker of Birdsnest.

George is preceded in death by his sister Virginia D. Matthews, a brother Lynwood L. Drummond Jr., a niece Bonnie B. Drewer and a nephew Lynwood L. Drummond III. George attended Red Bank Baptist Church and raised and trained beagle dogs for competition in many field trials and was quite a successful trainer. George was an accomplished baseball player in high school and was offered a professional baseball contract.

George was the owner and operator of Drummond Paint Co., Inc. and worked in residental and commericial settings. George continued to do small painting jobs for a number of his customers after his retirement. He always found time to visit with his friends at McDonalds and Hardees to discuss current issues.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11,2020 at Belle Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 184, Onley, Virginia 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at foxfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville.

.