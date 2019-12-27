Gregory Mooney, 54, companion of Theresa H. McHan and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at his residence. A native of Point Pleasant, NJ, he was the biological son of Judith Boit of Ormondale, FL and the adopted son of the late Lorraine Mooney. He was a retired mechanic for Bundick Well and Pump.

In addition to his mother and loving companion, he is survived by two sons, Wade Haskins of Florida, and Gage Mooney of Pennsylvania; and a stepdaughter, Nicole DeAngelis.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with his funeral expenses at https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/gregory-mooney-funeral-expenses/4121/ .

