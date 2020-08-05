A private family funeral service for Mr. George Handy, Sr. of Horntown, VA will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the Service at the Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Miller will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Horntown, VA. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
Related Posts
Mr. James A. Strand of Accomac
May 27, 2020
Irene M. Crippen
December 23, 2019
Miriam Calamia
January 28, 2019
Mr. Joe Killough
December 30, 2017
Local Conditions
August 5, 2020, 3:32 pm
Mostly sunny
88°F
88°F
7 mph
real feel: 98°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 56%
wind speed: 7 mph W
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:10 am
sunset: 8:07 pm
4 hours ago
Accomack adds three COVID-19 test positives, one hospitalization - Shore Daily NewsAccomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives and one additional hospitalization in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics ...