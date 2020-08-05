A private family funeral service for Mr. George Handy, Sr. of Horntown, VA will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the Service at the Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Miller will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Horntown, VA. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.