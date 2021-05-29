George Edward White, 78, husband of Sandra Young White and a resident of Atlantic, VA, passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Born July 10, 1942 in Chincoteague, VA, he was the son of the late Harvey White and Lillie Thornton White. George retired from NASA Wallops Island as a computer operator with EG&G Technical Services, Inc. He was a Baptist, and a Mason in Accomack Lodge #243, A.F. & A.M.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Paul David White (Billie Weese), and grandson, Paul D. White, Jr., all of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Willis, Lewis, and Ernest Lee White.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 207, Atlantic, VA 23303, or to the Atlantic Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Atlantic, VA 23303.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.