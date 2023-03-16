Funeral services for Mr. George Burnette of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Friday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
George Burnette
Funeral services for Mr. George Burnette of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Friday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.