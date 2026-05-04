George Annon

George Palmer Annon, 77, of Machipongo, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2026, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on January 19, 1949, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to Martha Nash and George Ansel Annon, George was raised in southern New Jersey. Shortly after high school, he was drafted into the United States Navy and served two tours in Vietnam.

Following his return home in 1972, George began working on offshore fishing vessels, eventually becoming a captain of offshore clam dredging boats sailing out of Cape Charles, Chincoteague, Ocean City, Maryland, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and other Atlantic ports. After years at sea, he chose to come ashore to spend more time with his wife and children. Drawing on the skills he learned from his father, he founded Annon Construction Company, Inc., building and renovating custom homes throughout Northampton and Accomack Counties on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. He later passed his knowledge and passion for the trade on to his son, Zachary, who continues the business today.

George will be remembered for his irreverent—and ever-present—sense of humor, a trait he proudly passed along to his daughter. He also had a deep love for music, sharing his talent for guitar and song with many, especially within the Eastern Shore Emmaus community, where his presence brought joy to gatherings and walks alike. He was a true friend in every sense of the word.

George embraced life with intensity and enthusiasm. Whatever caught his interest became a true passion, and he pursued it wholeheartedly. Whether boating with his family, taking motorcycle trips with Rhonda in later years, or simply enjoying time together, he found joy in both adventure and connection. He was deeply devoted to his family, balanced by a work ethic that never wavered.

He was a past president of the Cape Charles Lions Club, a proud member of the Eastern Shore Emmaus community, and a faithful member of Franktown United Methodist Church.

George is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rhonda; his daughter, Holly Hubbard (Richard Lee); his son, Zachary Annon (Brittany); and his grandsons, Gibson Lee Hubbard and Palmer Joseph Hubbard. He is also survived by his brother, Bradford Nash (Sandy); nieces Erica Pinkard and Rachel Nash; his brother-in-law, Carl Allums (Karen); and his niece, Kalyn Nottingham (Eric). He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Tate Annon.

Funeral services will be held at Franktown United Methodist Church on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend Judith Worthington officiating. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make donations in George’s memory to Cape Charles Christian School, P.O. Box 30, 237 Tazewell Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

George will be remembered for the way he lived—fully, faithfully, and always with a bit of humor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.