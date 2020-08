A graveside service for Gene Childress of Melfa will be conducted Friday at 11:00 AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to St. Charles Church, 545 Randolph Ave., Cape Charles, VA 23310 or Food Bank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.