Private funeral services for Gavin Wharton of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Monday, December 21,2020 at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Coolspring, United Methodist Church, Girdletree, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.