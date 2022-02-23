Funeral services for Gail Kittle of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Living Waters Inspirational Church, Pocomoke City, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.