Frederick Lewis Milstead, 83, husband of the late Elsie Louise Clark Milstead and a resident of Townsend, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence. A native of Harrisonburg, VA, he was the son of the late Raymond Milstead and the late Virginia Diehl Milstead. He was a retired Carpenter.

He is survived by two children, Candice S. Arnold and her husband, Bill, of Virginia Beach, VA; and Jeffery K. Franklin and his wife, Vivian, of Hampton, VA; a sister, Nancy Bolton of Harrisonburg; two brothers, Lloyd Milstead and his wife, Sue, and Boyd Milstead and his wife, Sandy, both of Harrisonburg. He was predeceased by a son, Randall Keith Franklin.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

