Franklin Allen Holland, 96, of Greenbackville, VA, surrounded by his loving family and talking with Jesus, as he often did, especially in his final years, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his Captains Cove home.

Born at home on August 4, 1923 in Beaver Dam, MD, just south of Pocomoke City. He was the last surviving of five sons born to the late Marion S. and Margaret Tull Holland.

He had farming in his heart, even up until the time of his death. He was devoted to his God and his Savior Jesus Christ. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and was good at all that he did. A faithful member of Beaver Dam Presbyterian Church for 78 years, he served as an adult Sunday school teacher for over 20 years and as an Elder for several terms. He had been a member of the Atlantic Ruritan Club for 30 years, having served two terms as President, and a member of the Virginia Farm Bureau. His greatest love was for his family.

Franklin is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 76 years, Audrey Silverthorne Holland; one daughter, Diana Holland McAllister Young of Pocomoke City, MD; two sons, James Franklin Holland and his wife Barbara of New Church, VA, and Dale Allen Holland and his wife Sandra of Greenbackville, VA; eight grandchildren, Mike McAllister (Patrick O’Brien) of Waxahachie, TX, Brian McAllister (Katherine McAllister) of Bishopville, MD, Richard Holland (Anna Holland) of Stockton, MD, Shana Holland Farlow (John Farlow) of Stockton, MD, Jennifer Holland of Stockton, MD, Danna Czesak (Mark Czesak) of Wilmington, NC, Andrew Holland of Stockton, MD and Nathan Holland of Stockton, MD; ten great grandchildren, Keegan, Kaylin, Cayman, Kai, Riley, Hailey, Chase, Brendon, Liam and Addyson; two sister-in-laws, Gladys Holland and Miriam Holland both of Pocomoke City, MD and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Marion Lee, William T., Everett D. and Harry K. Holland; two son-in-laws, Bill McAllister and Paul Young and two sister in-laws, Una Mae Holland and Dorothy Mae Holland.

Family and friends will gather at the Beaver Dam Presbyterian Church, 345 Makemie Road, Pocomoke City, MD from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM for a visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 and the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Rev. Lance Ness will officiate. A private interment will follow in the Pitts Creek Presbyterian Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beaver Dam Presbyterian Church, c/o Jane Banks, P.O. Box 213, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

