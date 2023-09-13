Frank X. Collins of Townsend

It is with sadness we announce that Frank X. Collins, 77, passed away peacefully Monday, September 11, 2023 at his home in Townsend, VA. Frank was born in 1946 to Charles and Elizabeth Collins in Scranton, PA. He moved to Cape Charles in 1962, and made the Shore his home. He graduated from Cape Charles High School in 1965. Frank was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Navy. He was the Service Benefit Officer for American Legion Post 56, Cheriton, VA. Frank retired from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police department after 32 years of service in 2011.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 45 years, Joyce Matthews Collins, his children, Frank C. Collins (Jennifer), Thomas W. Collins (Bev), Scotty Collins (Chelsea), Stephen Collins (Jon Bono); grandchildren, Tye X. Collins (Journey), Brian Collins (Hannah), Mirah Collins, Nick Collins, Colton Collins, Emily Burke, Charlie Collins and Amelia Collins; siblings, Tom Collins (Betty), Charles Collins (Joanne) and Paul Collins (Cecelia); numerous nieces, nephews and a host of cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Marge Powell.

The family would like to thank the many close friends and family for their love and support. Frank will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness to others and deep love for his family.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Capeville Masonic Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a charitable donation be made in Frank’s name to American Post 56, PO Box 357 Cheriton, VA 23316 and/or the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.