Francis Lewis

Francis Adrian Lewis, 86, passed away on April 15, 2026. Born on January 20, 1940, in St. Augustine, Florida, he was the son of the late Francis G. Lewis and Hazel Doris Buckholt Lewis.

Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Rose Ewell Lewis, and his brother, Larry Lewis. He is survived by his sister, Linda Wendorff of California, and a sister-in-law, Linda Brady.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his three sons: J. Troy Lewis (Lisa), Vance E. Lewis, and Bryan C. Lewis. He was a proud grandfather to Zachary Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Justin Kertesz (Gwen), Kristin Lewis Golibart (Jake), Kennedy Lewis, and Sophie Lewis; and a cherished great-grandfather to Reid Kertesz, Isla Kertesz, and Brielle Brown.

After graduating from high school, Francis honorably served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force, serving four years of active duty and two years in the reserves. He was stationed at the Cape Charles Radar Station during his service. Following his time in the military, he worked with Honeywell at Cape Kennedy during the Apollo missions and later joined IBM in New Jersey. During his time with IBM, he contributed to work in the computer room during preparations for the Apollo 11 moon flight. He also traveled extensively as an instructor, sharing his knowledge across the country.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Francis dedicated his time to public service. While living in New Jersey, he volunteered as an Auxiliary Marine Police officer, patrolling local waters and assisting those in need. After retiring from IBM, he returned with his family to Cape Charles, Virginia, where he became the owner and operator of Ewells Furniture & Appliances, as well as Ewell’s Bottled Gas.

A devoted member of his community, Francis served as Mayor of Cape Charles from 2002 to 2004 and held multiple terms as a Town Councilman. He was also an active member of the Moose Lodge and the Lions Club.

Francis had a love for the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting in his younger years. He also pursued aviation, earning his pilot’s license and enjoying time in the skies.

He will be remembered as a dedicated family man, a proud veteran, a committed public servant, and a friend to many. His legacy of service, hard work, and love for his community will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 2:00PM, at Cape Charles Cemetery, with Pastor Tommy Kellam officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Legion Post #56, PO Box 357, Cheriton, Virginia 23316.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.