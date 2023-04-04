Catherine “Frances” Bell Moyer, 89, wife of the late James Paul Moyer, Sr. and a resident of Wattsville, VA, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Born August 3, 1933, Frances was the only child of the late Joseph Emerson Bell and Mable Lewis Bell.

A native of Vienna, MD, Frances graduated from Hurlock High School and was a longtime member of Vienna United Methodist Church. Frances and James relocated to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where they owned and operated the former M & M New or Not, a Shore favorite for locals and passersby. Frances devoted her life to her family and was especially thankful for time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathy Moyer Taylor and her husband, Upshur, of Miona, VA, Cristy Moyer Watson of Atlantic, VA, and James Paul “Jim” Moyer, Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Miona; grandchildren, Kelly Hewett (Larry), Whitney Frey (Brien), Richie Watson (Katie), Bradley Watson, Sr. (Shanna), Kasey Chanov (Mike), James P. “Jimmy” Moyer III (Anna), Upshur Taylor, Jr., and Joseph Taylor; great-grandchildren, Brad Watson, Jr. (Taylor), Braden Watson, Austin Watson, Shaelyn Frey, Lola Watson, Kyli Hewitt, William Watson, Waylon Watson, Harris Hewett, Easton Watson, Cassidy Frey, Kip Chanov, Carver Watson, and Lily Chanov; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, to whom she was married for 62 years, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Ricky Watson.

Mrs. Moyer’s family extends their deepest gratitude to her caregivers, whose exceptional care and kindness over the last few years was invaluable.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Maury Enright officiating. Interment will follow in the John W. Taylor Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Frances’s memory may be made to Vienna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 254, Vienna, MD 21869, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.