Frances Marie Roberts, 91, of New Church, wife of the late Billy Wayne Roberts, passed away on February 7, 2024 in Onancock.

Born on July 29, 1932 in Greenville, TX, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Fred Long and Elizabeth Pearl Williams. Fran was a dedicated member of Atlantic Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of Las Colinas Christian Womans Club, the Christian Womans Club in Accomack and the Pocomoke Christian Womans Club. For years, she held the Woman’s World Record for the largest Cobia fish. Fran was the office Secretary for Violet and OW Mears at their Barnyard Auction House. She also worked at the Steak ‘N Burger that was located in Nelsonia. She loved arts and crafts. Above all, Fran dedicated her life to her family and God.

Fran is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Ann Gilmore (James Harrison) of Loganville, GA, Karen Elizabeth Tapman (Billy) of New Church, and Janet Darlene Trader (E.T.) of New Church; grandchildren, Mandy Gilmore, Billy Tapman (Dana), Matthew Tapman (Hillary), Tom Trader, Brian Trader (Tyler), Jennifer Bennett (Colin) and Jonathan Flowers (Chelsea); great-grandchildren, Alvis, Brody, Taty, Leila, Miguel, TJ, Kylie, Alanna, Noah, Gabriel, Brinley, London, and one on the way; several great-great grandchildren; sister, Rena Layne; and brothers James W. Long and John D. Long.

Other than her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bill and several siblings.

