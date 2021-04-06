A private funeral service for Florence Starchia of Exmore, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Shorter’s Chapel Cemetery, Bridgetown, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
3 hours ago
